Cathay Pacific pax down 1% with 84% load factor in May-2017, cargo up 12%

Cathay Pacific: "May is traditionally one of the slower months of the year, and we saw a weakening in passenger demand for regional leisure travel after the Easter holiday period. On a brighter note, there has been an uptick in demand for premium class travel. Traffic on long-haul routes remained robust in May. Our Tel Aviv flights, which were launched in March, continued to perform well. We will start a seasonal service to Barcelona this summer, which we expect to prove popular with our customers. Meanwhile, yield continues to come under intense pressure in the face of competition." Source: Company statement, 15-Jun-2017.