Cathay Pacific pax down 1% with 84% load factor in May-2017, cargo up 12%
Cathay Pacific reported (15-Jun-2017) the following traffic highlights for May-2017:
- Passengers: 2.8 million, -0.5% year-on-year;
- Passenger traffic (RPKs): +1.8%;
- Europe: +20.4%;
- South West Pacific & South Africa: +7.0%;
- North America: +1.9%;
- Northeast Asia: +1.7%;
- China: -1.7%;
- Southeast Asia: -5.5%;
- India, Middle East, Pakistan & Sri Lanka: -6.2%;
- Passenger load factor: 84.2%, +0.2ppt;
- Capacity (ASKs): +1.5%;
- Cargo: 161,743 tonnes, +11.5%;
- Cargo load factor: 66.3%, +4.1ppts;
- Flights: 6642, +1.3%. [more - original PR]
Cathay Pacific: "May is traditionally one of the slower months of the year, and we saw a weakening in passenger demand for regional leisure travel after the Easter holiday period. On a brighter note, there has been an uptick in demand for premium class travel. Traffic on long-haul routes remained robust in May. Our Tel Aviv flights, which were launched in March, continued to perform well. We will start a seasonal service to Barcelona this summer, which we expect to prove popular with our customers. Meanwhile, yield continues to come under intense pressure in the face of competition." Source: Company statement, 15-Jun-2017.