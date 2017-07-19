Cathay Pacific pax down 2% with 85% load factor in Jun-2017, cargo up 13%

Cathay Pacific reported (18-Jul-2017) the following traffic highlights for Jun-2017:

Cathay Pacific: “Passenger yield continues to come under pressure in the face of strong competition. The overall load factor remains high, with front-end traffic showing a pick-up, although the back-end, particularly on short-haul routes, has been sluggish. The launch of our new seasonal service to Barcelona in July has been well received, which is a positive sign as we enter the summer peak.” Source: Company statement, 18-Jul-2017.