19-Jul-2017 5:01 AM
Cathay Pacific pax down 2% with 85% load factor in Jun-2017, cargo up 13%
Cathay Pacific reported (18-Jul-2017) the following traffic highlights for Jun-2017:
- Passengers: 2.8 million, -2.1% year-on-year;
- Passenger traffic (RPKs): +1.0%;
- Europe: +11.9%;
- India, Middle East, Pakistan & Sri Lanka: +0.9%;
- North America: +0.3%;
- South West Pacific & South Africa: -0.7%;
- China: -2.2%;
- Southeast Asia: -3.6%;
- Northeast Asia: -5.3%;
- Passenger load factor: 85.1%, -0.4ppt;
- Capacity (ASKs): +1.6%;
- Cargo: 170,476 tonnes, +12.8%;
- Cargo load factor: 68.3%, +4.0ppts;
- Flights: 6537, +0.9%. [more - original PR]
Cathay Pacific: “Passenger yield continues to come under pressure in the face of strong competition. The overall load factor remains high, with front-end traffic showing a pick-up, although the back-end, particularly on short-haul routes, has been sluggish. The launch of our new seasonal service to Barcelona in July has been well received, which is a positive sign as we enter the summer peak.” Source: Company statement, 18-Jul-2017.