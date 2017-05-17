Cathay Pacific pax up 3% with 86% load factor in Apr-2017, cargo also up 11%

Cathay Pacific reported (16-May-2017) the following traffic highlights for Apr-2017:

Cathay Pacific: “Passenger numbers in April were boosted by strong Easter holiday traffic out of Hong Kong. Volumes rose ahead of the increase in capacity, which is highlighted by a rise in the load factor. Overall, demand for regional travel remained strong throughout the month. Our Tel Aviv route, which we launched in March, has got off to a good start and has been very well received by our customers. However, yield continues to be affected by intense competition in the market.” Source: Company statement, 16-May-2017.