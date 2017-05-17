17-May-2017 10:27 AM
Cathay Pacific pax up 3% with 86% load factor in Apr-2017, cargo also up 11%
Cathay Pacific reported (16-May-2017) the following traffic highlights for Apr-2017:
- Passengers: 3.0 million, +3.2% year-on-year;
- Passenger traffic (RPKs): +6.6%;
- Europe: +19.1%;
- North America: +8.2%;
- Northeast Asia: +7.4%;
- South West Pacific & South Africa: +5.7%;
- Southeast Asia: -0.3%;
- India, Middle East, Pakistan & Sri Lanka: -3.6%;
- China: -3.4%;
- Passenger load factor: 86.4%, +1.5ppts;
- Capacity (ASKs): +4.8%;
- Cargo: 163,473 tonnes, +10.7%;
- Cargo load factor: 65.7%, +2.2ppts;
- Flights: 6678, +3.1%. [more - original PR]
Cathay Pacific: “Passenger numbers in April were boosted by strong Easter holiday traffic out of Hong Kong. Volumes rose ahead of the increase in capacity, which is highlighted by a rise in the load factor. Overall, demand for regional travel remained strong throughout the month. Our Tel Aviv route, which we launched in March, has got off to a good start and has been very well received by our customers. However, yield continues to be affected by intense competition in the market.” Source: Company statement, 16-May-2017.