17-May-2017 10:27 AM

Cathay Pacific pax up 3% with 86% load factor in Apr-2017, cargo also up 11%

Cathay Pacific reported (16-May-2017) the following traffic highlights for Apr-2017:

  • Passengers: 3.0 million, +3.2% year-on-year;
  • Passenger traffic (RPKs): +6.6%;
  • Passenger load factor: 86.4%, +1.5ppts;
  • Capacity (ASKs): +4.8%;
  • Cargo: 163,473 tonnes, +10.7%;
  • Cargo load factor: 65.7%, +2.2ppts;
  • Flights: 6678, +3.1%. [more - original PR]

Cathay Pacific: “Passenger numbers in April were boosted by strong Easter holiday traffic out of Hong Kong. Volumes rose ahead of the increase in capacity, which is highlighted by a rise in the load factor. Overall, demand for regional travel remained strong throughout the month. Our Tel Aviv route, which we launched in March, has got off to a good start and has been very well received by our customers. However, yield continues to be affected by intense competition in the market.” Source: Company statement, 16-May-2017.