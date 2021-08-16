Become a CAPA Member
16-Aug-2021 10:48 AM

Cathay Pacific reiterates plans to operate 30% of pre pandemic pax capacity in 4Q2021

Cathay Pacific chief customer and commercial officer Ronald Lam reiterated (13-Aug-2021) the carrier hopes to be able to operate around 30% of its pre pandemic passenger capacity by 4Q2021, adding this is highly dependent on operational and customer travel restrictions being relaxed. He also said that 88% of Cathay's Hong Kong based employees, including 99% of pilots and 91% of cabin crew, have already booked or received their vaccinations. [more - original PR]

