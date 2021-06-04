Become a CAPA Member
4-Jun-2021

Cathay Pacific provides incentives for passengers and employees to get vaccinated

Cathay Pacific announced (03-Jun-2021) a campaign to allow vaccinated passengers to enter a draw to win the opportunity to host a private party on board its A321neo as well as a chance to win a share of 20 million Asia Miles. The move is part of the airline's support of the Hong Kong SAR Government's COVID-19 community vaccination drive. Cathay is also incentivising employees to get vaccinated by offering them two days of vaccination leave. [more - original PR]

