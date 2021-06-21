21-Jun-2021 9:59 AM
Cathay Pacific pax up 63.2% in May-2021
Cathay Pacific reported (18-Jun-2021) the following traffic highlights for May-2021:
- Passengers: 24,006, +30.0% year-on-year;
- Passenger traffic (RPK): +24.5%;
- Chinese mainland: +165.3%;
- Europe: +117.3%;
- Southeast Asia: +43.0%;
- North America: -1.7%;
- Northeast Asia: -26.2%;
- Southwest Pacific: -37.0%;
- Passenger load factor: 26.7%, -2.9pp;
- Europe: 44%;
- North America: 35.2%;
- Chinese mainland: 25.1%;
- Southeast Asia: 22.1%;
- Northeast Asia: 10.5%;
- Southwest Pacific: 9.4%;
- Cargo: 92,394 tonnes, -6.4%;
- Cargo load factor: 81.0%, +7.5pp. [more - original PR]