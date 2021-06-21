Become a CAPA Member
Loading
21-Jun-2021 9:59 AM

Cathay Pacific pax up 63.2% in May-2021

Cathay Pacific reported (18-Jun-2021) the following traffic highlights for May-2021:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More