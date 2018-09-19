19-Sep-2018 9:20 AM
Cathay Pacific pax up 6% with slightly increased load factor in Aug-2018, Europe pax up 15%
Cathay Pacific reported (18-Sep-2018) the following traffic highlights for Aug-2018:
- Passengers: 3.3 million, +6.4% year-on-year;
- Passenger traffic (RPKs): +5.9%;
- Europe: +15.4%;
- Northeast Asia: +9.5%;
- China: +8.8%;
- India, Middle East, Pakistan & Sri Lanka: +5.3%;
- Southeast Asia: +4.6%;
- South West Pacific & South Africa: +1.0%;
- North America: -0.7%;
- Passenger load factor: 87.1%, +0.8ppt;
- Capacity (ASKs): +4.9%;
- Cargo: 187,644 tonnes, +8.9%;
- Cargo load factor: 68.4%, +2.9ppts;
- Flights: 7136, +4.5%. [more - original PR]