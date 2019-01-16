16-Jan-2019 9:54 AM
Cathay Pacific pax up 2% in 2018, growth led by Europe market
Cathay Pacific reported (15-Jan-2019) the following traffic highlights:
- Dec-2018:
- Passengers: 3.1 million, +1.8% year-on-year;
- Passenger traffic (RPKs): +4.9%;
- South Asia, Middle East & Africa: +11.2%;
- Europe: +9.6%;
- Northeast Asia: +5.6%;
- South West Pacific: +3.7%;
- Southeast Asia: +3.7%;
- North America: +3.2%;
- China: -2.6%;
- Passenger load factor: 83.8%, -0.8ppt;
- Capacity (ASKs): +5.8%;
- Cargo: 182,863 tonnes, -4.9%;
- Cargo load factor: 67.7%, -4.2ppts;
- Flights: 7135, +2.2%;
- 12 months ended Dec-2018:
- Passengers: 35.5 million, +1.9% year-on-year;
- Passenger traffic (RPKs): +3.1%;
- Europe: +9.2%;
- Northeast Asia: +2.3%;
- China: +1.8%;
- South West Pacific: +1.6%;
- North America: +1.5%;
- South Asia, Middle East & Africa: +1.4%;
- Southeast Asia: +1.3%;
- Passenger load factor: 84.1%, -0.3ppt;
- Capacity (ASKs): +3.5%;
- Cargo: 2.2 million tonnes, +4.7%;
- Cargo load factor: 68.8%, +1.0ppts;
- Flights: 81,711, +1.8%. [more - original PR]