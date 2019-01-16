Become a CAPA Member
16-Jan-2019 9:54 AM

Cathay Pacific pax up 2% in 2018, growth led by Europe market

Cathay Pacific reported (15-Jan-2019) the following traffic highlights:

  • Dec-2018:
    • Passengers: 3.1 million, +1.8% year-on-year;
    • Passenger traffic (RPKs): +4.9%;
    • Passenger load factor: 83.8%, -0.8ppt;
    • Capacity (ASKs): +5.8%;
    • Cargo: 182,863 tonnes, -4.9%;
    • Cargo load factor: 67.7%, -4.2ppts;
    • Flights: 7135, +2.2%;
  • 12 months ended Dec-2018:
    • Passengers: 35.5 million, +1.9% year-on-year;
    • Passenger traffic (RPKs): +3.1%;
      • Europe: +9.2%;
      • Northeast Asia: +2.3%;
      • China: +1.8%;
      • South West Pacific: +1.6%;
      • North America: +1.5%;
      • South Asia, Middle East & Africa: +1.4%;
      • Southeast Asia: +1.3%;
    • Passenger load factor: 84.1%, -0.3ppt;
    • Capacity (ASKs): +3.5%;
    • Cargo: 2.2 million tonnes, +4.7%;
    • Cargo load factor: 68.8%, +1.0ppts;
    • Flights: 81,711, +1.8%. [more - original PR]

