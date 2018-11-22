22-Nov-2018 9:27 AM
Cathay Pacific pax up 1% to 3m in Oct-2018, cargo up 7%
Cathay Pacific reported (21-Nov-2018) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2018:
- Passengers: 3.0 million, +0.9% year-on-year;
- Passenger traffic (RPKs): +4.1%;
- Europe: +11.4%;
- South Asia, Middle East & Africa: +4.1%;
- South West Pacific: +3.0%;
- North America: +3.0%;
- Southeast Asia: +1.4%;
- Northeast Asia: +1.3%;
- China: -0.8%;
- Passenger load factor: 81.6%, +0.3ppt;
- Capacity (ASKs): +3.8%;
- Cargo: 192,522 tonnes, +6.5%;
- Cargo load factor: 70.4%, +1.1ppts;
- Flights: 6976, +0.6%. [more - original PR]