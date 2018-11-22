Become a CAPA Member
22-Nov-2018 9:27 AM

Cathay Pacific pax up 1% to 3m in Oct-2018, cargo up 7%

Cathay Pacific reported (21-Nov-2018) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2018:

  • Passengers: 3.0 million, +0.9% year-on-year;
  • Passenger traffic (RPKs): +4.1%;
  • Passenger load factor: 81.6%, +0.3ppt;
  • Capacity (ASKs): +3.8%;
  • Cargo: 192,522 tonnes, +6.5%;
  • Cargo load factor: 70.4%, +1.1ppts;
  • Flights: 6976, +0.6%. [more - original PR]

