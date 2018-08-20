20-Aug-2018 8:36 AM
Cathay Pacific pax up 1% to 3.2m in Jul-2018, load factor stable at 86.7%
Cathay Pacific reported (17-Aug-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jul-2018:
- Passengers: 3.2 million, +1.1% year-on-year;
- Passenger traffic (RPKs): +2.7%;
- China: -0.5%;
- Northeast Asia: +0.7%;
- Southeast Asia: +0.8%;
- India, Middle East, Pakistan and Sri Lanka: +0.2%;
- South West Pacific and South Africa: -0.1%;
- North America: +1.3%;
- Europe: +9.9%;
- Passenger load factor: 86.7%, -0.1ppt;
- Capacity (ASKs): +2.8%;
- Cargo: 184,935 tonnes, +2.9%;
- Cargo load factor: 70.3%, +1.6ppts;
- Flights: 7059, +1.3%. [more - original PR]