18-Feb-2022 10:28 AM
Cathay Pacific pax down 19% in Jan-2022
Cathay Pacific reported (17-Feb-2022) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2022:
- Passengers: 24,699, -18.8% year-on-year;
- RPK: -23.4%;
- Chinese Mainland: +61.9%;
- North East Asia: -74.4%
- South East Asia: -62.1%;
- South West Pacific: -39.5%;
- North America: -39.5%;
- Europe +106%;
- Passenger load factor: 40.3%, +27.1pp;
- Chinese Mainland: 15.7%, -2.8pp;
- North East Asia: 21.4%, +7.1pp;
- South East Asia: 31.1%, +13.2pp;
- South West Pacific: 48%, +41pp;
- North America: 53.6%, +36.9pp;
- Europe: 67.8%, +57.9pp;
- Cargo: 74,242 tonnes, -31.8%;
- Cargo load factor: 76.6%, -2.8pp. [more - original PR]