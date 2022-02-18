Become a CAPA Member
Loading
18-Feb-2022 10:28 AM

Cathay Pacific pax down 19% in Jan-2022

Cathay Pacific reported (17-Feb-2022) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2022:

  • Passengers: 24,699, -18.8% year-on-year;
  • RPK: -23.4%;
  • Passenger load factor: 40.3%, +27.1pp;
    • Chinese Mainland: 15.7%, -2.8pp;
    • North East Asia: 21.4%, +7.1pp;
    • South East Asia: 31.1%, +13.2pp;
    • South West Pacific: 48%, +41pp;
    • North America: 53.6%, +36.9pp;
    • Europe: 67.8%, +57.9pp;
  • Cargo: 74,242 tonnes, -31.8%;
  • Cargo load factor: 76.6%, -2.8pp. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More