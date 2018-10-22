Become a CAPA Member
22-Oct-2018 9:29 AM

Cathay Pacific pax down 1% in Sep-2018, impacted by typhoons in Hong Kong and Japan

Cathay Pacific reported (19-Oct-2018) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2018:

  • Passengers: 2.6 million, -1.0% year-on-year;
  • Passenger traffic (RPKs): +0.5%;
  • Passenger load factor: 80.8%, -0.2ppt;
  • Capacity (ASKs): +0.7%;
  • Cargo: 180,623 tonnes, +1.7%;
  • Cargo load factor: 69.2%, +1.1ppts;
  • Flights: 6354, -1.8%. 

Cathay Pacific director commercial and cargo Ronald Lam said: "The significant disruption caused by Typhoon Mangkhut in Hong Kong and Typhoon Jebi in Japan negatively impacted both our passenger and cargo businesses in September, leading to slower capacity and revenue growth than had been anticipated." [more - original PR]

