Cathay Pacific: Operating environment remains 'challenging'; performance 'disappointing' in 1H2017

Cathay Pacific CEO Rupert Hogg described (18-Jul-2017) the operating environment in 1H2017 as "challenging". He said: "When we announced our results for 2016 in March, we said that we expected the operating environment in 2017 to remain challenging. This has been the case. Our airlines’ performance in the first half of 2017 continued to be disappointing. In particular, strong competition from other airlines put intense and increasing pressure on passenger yield and revenue". [more - original PR]