Cathay Pacific notes 'strong competition' as challenge for 2H2017, cargo business is 'good'

Cathay Pacific chairman John Slosar stated (16-Aug-2017) the company does "not expect the operating environment in the second half of 2017 to improve materially". He noted: "In particular, the passenger business will continue to be affected by strong competition from other airlines and our results are expected to be adversely affected by higher fuel prices and our fuel hedging positions. However, the outlook for the cargo business is good and we expect robust demand and growth in cargo capacity, yield and load factor in the second half of this year. We expect to see the benefits of our transformation in the second half of 2017, and the effects will accelerate in 2018". [more - original PR]
17-Aug-2017 12:30 PM