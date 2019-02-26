Cathay Pacific notes positive pax revenue growth in Jan-2019, 'robust' business class demand

Cathay Pacific director commercial and cargo Ronald Lam stated (20-Feb-2019) passenger revenue performed well in Jan-2019 with positive year-on-year growth in terms of load factor and yield, adding the "robust" business class demand of late 2018 continued into Jan-2019. He also noted "improved volumes" in economy class, driven by pre Chinese New Year traffic from Hong Kong and mainland China. Jan-2019 and Feb-2019 revenue was slightly distorted by the timing of the 2019 Chinese New Year, which occurred earlier than in 2018, according to Mr Lam. He also said the carrier's new route to Tokushima enjoyed a strong start to the month. [more - original PR]