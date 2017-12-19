Cathay Pacific notes cargo strength with improving yields and record weekly tonnage

Cathay Pacific director commercial and cargo Ronald Lam stated (18-Dec-2017) the carrier's "high" year-on-year cargo tonnage growth in Nov-2017 "reflects the overall strength in the world's air cargo markets". Mr Lam noted e-commerce related movements were boosted by events such as Chinese Singles' Day, which helped even out the traditional dip in demand following the Thanksgiving holiday, and the carrier experienced "high load factors and improving yields". He also noted the carrier broke its weekly tonnage record in the week commencing 26-Nov-2017, while a number of key markets also established new revenue records during the month. "The outlook remains positive and is expected to carry through until Christmas," Mr Lam added. [more - original PR]