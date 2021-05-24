Cathay Pacific 'not seeing immediate meaningful signs of improvements in pax demand'

Cathay Pacific Group chief customer and commercial officer Ronald Lam stated (18-May-2021) the pace of recovery continues to be slow, with Apr-2021 passengers at a 99.3% decline compared to Apr-2019, while looking ahead it is "not seeing signs of immediate meaningful improvements in overall passenger demand". The carrier's overall capacity was 21% more than in Mar-2021 but it still represented a 96.8% decline compared to Apr-2019, despite Cathay "cautiously reinstated" more capacity to its network, including resuming regular services to Chengdu, Xiamen, Kaohsiung, Melbourne and Perth. Cathay said it will be resuming services to Fuzhou and Hangzhou at the end of May-2021 after seeing "more demand towards the end of April for traffic from the Chinese mainland under the Hong Kong SAR Government's expanded Return2HK scheme". [more - original PR]