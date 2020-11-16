Cathay Pacific month-on-month pax capacity declines in Oct-2020 for the first time since May-2020

Cathay Pacific Group chief customer and commercial officer Ronald Lam stated (13-Nov-2020) group capacity declined month-on-month for the first time since May-2020, operating just 8.4% of planned capacity in Oct-2020 compared to 9% in Sep-2020. Mr Lam attributed this to a decline in demand for student travel, which tapered off in early Oct-2020, while demand for the UK and Continental Europe also declined due to a resurgence of coronavirus cases in many European countries. The carrier did see a slight improvement on its Indonesia services, with load factors reaching 39% and support by sales from Hong Kong, Indonesia and mainland China. [more - original PR]