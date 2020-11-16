Become a CAPA Member
Loading
16-Nov-2020 12:45 PM

Cathay Pacific month-on-month pax capacity declines in Oct-2020 for the first time since May-2020

Cathay Pacific Group chief customer and commercial officer Ronald Lam stated (13-Nov-2020) group capacity declined month-on-month for the first time since May-2020, operating just 8.4% of planned capacity in Oct-2020 compared to 9% in Sep-2020. Mr Lam attributed this to a decline in demand for student travel, which tapered off in early Oct-2020, while demand for the UK and Continental Europe also declined due to a resurgence of coronavirus cases in many European countries. The carrier did see a slight improvement on its Indonesia services, with load factors reaching 39% and support by sales from Hong Kong, Indonesia and mainland China. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More