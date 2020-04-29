Cathay Pacific may expand operations from 3% to 5% of former levels
Cathay Pacific announced (28-Apr-2020) plans to resume operations at 5% of its pre coronavirus levels, including resuming daily services to major Asian cities, adding more long haul services and increasing frequencies, in late Jun-2020, "subject to government travel restrictions". Cathay plans to increase London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Vancouver and Sydney frequency from two to five times weekly and resume services to Amsterdam, Frankfurt, San Francisco and Melbourne, operating three times weekly. Services to Tokyo Narita, Taipei, Beijing and Singapore could increase from three times weekly to daily. The carrier scaled its operations to 3% of pre coronavirus schedules in early Apr-2020, which was extended to 20-Jun-2020. [more - original PR]