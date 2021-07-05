Cathay Pacific launches 'Cathay' lifestyle brand
Cathay Pacific announced (05-Jul-2021) the launch of a premium traveller lifestyle brand "Cathay", bringing together Cathay Pacific, Marco Polo Club and Asia Miles, and rolling out a range of offers on spending, dining, shopping, hotels and wellness, "enabling us to engage with our customers not only when they fly with us, but every day". As a first step, the carrier will launch a Cathay co-branded credit card in Hong Kong "soon", culminating in a refreshed customer relationship programme in 1H2022. Initially, "Cathay" will only be available in Hong Kong while Cathay Pacific will continue to be its brand around the rest of the world. Over time, it will aim to expand the "Cathay" premium travel lifestyle brand to other markets. [more - original PR]