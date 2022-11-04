Cathay Pacific: Hong Kong will continue as top air cargo hub

Cathay Pacific regional head of cargo Southeast Asia Siddhant Iyer, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (04-Nov-2022) "We've seen that Hong Kong has been one of the busiest air cargo hubs and we do see that this will continue". Mr Iyer said: "Of course there will be challenges from other hubs within the region, but the location of Hong Kong and the facilities and terminal and movement of goods from Mainland China via Hong Kong will always be a key". He added: "It is very well positioned and will continue to be the number one hub and we will do our best to keep that happening".