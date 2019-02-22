Cathay Pacific Group welcomes new GBA blueprint

Cathay Pacific Group welcomed (21-Feb-2019) the unveiling of the Greater Bay Area blueprint, adding it is "committed to playing our part in making our home of Hong Kong the international aviation hub of the Greater Bay Area (GBA) and Asia" and continue to leverage on the initiatives to improve passenger and cargo operations. In particular, the group is "encouraged by the further deepening of intermodal connectivity and are confident that this will inject new impetus to the continual development of the Hong Kong hub". [more - original PR]