Cathay Pacific Group reports operational turnaround in 1H2018

Cathay Pacific Group reported (08-Aug-2018) the following financial highlights for the six months ended 30-Jun-2018:

Revenue: HKD53,078 million (USD6772 million), +15.7% year-on-year; Passenger: HKD35,452 million (USD4523 million, +10.4%; Cargo: HKD12,971 million (USD1655 million), +23.4%;

Operating costs: HKD52,381 million (USD6683 million), +8.2%; Fuel: HKD16,046 million (USD2047 million), +7.4%; Labour: HKD9935 million (USD1268 million), +0.9%;

Operating profit: HKD697 million (USD88.9 million), compared to a loss of HKD1704 million in p-c-p;

Net profit (loss): (HKD263 million) (USD33.6 million), compared to a loss of HKD2051 million in p-c-p;

Passenger yield: HKD 55.4 cents (USD 7.07 cents), +7.6%;

Passenger revenue per ASK: HKD 46.8 cents (USD 5.97 cents), +7.1%;

Cargo yield: HKD1.93 (USD 24.6 cents), +16.3%;

Cargo revenue per AFTK: HKD1.32 (USD 16.8 cents), +20.0%;

Total assets: HKD185,924 million (USD23,720 million);

Liquid funds: HKD15,394 million (USD1964 million);

Total liabilities: HKD120,689 million (USD15,398 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at HKD1 = USD0.12758