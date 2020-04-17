Cathay Pacific Group: Recovery timeline 'remains impossible to predict'

Cathay Pacific Group chief customer and commercial officer Ronald Lam stated (16-Apr-2020) that a recovery timeline in passenger demand "remains impossible to predict" as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic is "intensifying". He added that the carrier still does not see an improvement in advance passenger bookings and is anticipating average daily passenger numbers to remain below 1000 throughout Apr-2020. On a typical day the carrier handles around 100,000 passengers per day. [more - original PR]