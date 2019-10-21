21-Oct-2019 8:41 AM
Cathay Pacific Group pax down 7% in Sep-2019, as traffic to the mainland falls
Cathay Pacific Group reported (18-Oct-2019) the following combined traffic highlights for Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon for Sep-2019:
- Passengers: 2.4 million, -7.1% year-on-year;
- Passenger load factor: 73.6%, -7.2ppts;
- Passenger traffic (RPKs): +0.1%;
- Europe: +11.8%;
- South West Pacific: +7.0%;
- South Asia, Middle East & Africa: +4.5%;
- North America: -3.0%;
- Northeast Asia: -6.9%;
- Southeast Asia: -6.9%;
- Mainland China: -23.2%;
- Capacity (ASKs): +9.8%;
- North East Asia: +16.0%;
- North America: +12.6%;
- Europe: +11.4%;
- South Asia, Middle East & Africa: +9.4%;
- South West Pacific: +8.1%;
- South East Asia: +4.9%;
- Mainland China: -2.8%;
- Cargo: 172,637 tonnes, -4.4%;
- Cargo load factor: 73.6%, -7.2ppts;
- Flights: 6507, +2.4%. [more - original PR]