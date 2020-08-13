Become a CAPA Member
13-Aug-2020 10:33 AM

Cathay Pacific Group does not expect 'meaningful recovery' for some time

Cathay Pacific Group chairman Patrick Healy stated (12-Aug-2020) the group does not expect to see a meaningful recovery in its passenger business for some time to come, adding "we will continue to closely monitor market demand as we work towards progressively reintroducing passenger flights as appropriate". As previously reported, Cathay's management will recommend to the board the optimum size and share of the group to meet the air travel needs of Hong Kong while meeting its responsibilities to its shareholders by 4Q2020. [more - original PR]

