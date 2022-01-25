Cathay Pacific expects up to USD193m cash burn per month from Feb-2022 due to capacity cuts

Cathay Pacific CEO Augustus Tang stated (24-Jan-2022) the group expects operating cash burn of HKD1 billion (USD128 million) to HKD1.5 billion (USD193 million) per month from Feb-2022 due to capacity reductions following tightened aircrew quarantine requirements and travel restrictions imposed by the Hong Kong SAR Government in late Dec-2021 and early Jan-2022. He estimates that mitigation measures to increase crew resources will enable the carrier to operate approximately "an additional 5% more cargo flight capacity than we are currently operating". For the month of Jan-2022, cargo capacity has reduced to 20% of its pre pandemic capacity and passenger flights have reduced to around 2% of pre pandemic capacity. Mr Tang also noted that the carrier reduced its cash burn from the HKD2.5 billion (USD321 million) to HKD3 billion (USD385 million) range in 1H2021 to "marginally cash generative" in 2H2021. [more - original PR]