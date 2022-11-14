Cathay Pacific expects to resume 70% of pre-COVID pax capacity by end 2023, 100% by end 2024

Cathay Pacific Group announced (14-Nov-2022) it aims to restore its passenger capacity to 70% of pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2023 and to reach pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2024. Since the Hong Kong SAR Government's adjustments to anti-pandemic measures for inbound travellers and aircrew entering Hong Kong in late Sep-2022/early Oct-2022, Cathay has announced the addition of around 3000 frequencies from Oct-2022 until the end of Dec-2022, reaching one third of its pre-pandemic passenger capacity. CEO Augustus Tang reiterated the group have sufficient pilots, cabin crew and operational employees to support its current flight schedules, adding the "short-term bottlenecks lie in the recertification of pilots who have not been flying regularly for a long period of time and the reactivation of aircraft". [more - original PR]