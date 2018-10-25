Cathay Pacific confirms data breach affecting up to 9.4m customers

Cathay Pacific confirmed (24-Oct-2018) a data security breach affecting passenger data. As part of the airline's ongoing IT security processes, it discovered unauthorised access to some information systems containing data from up to 9.4 million customers. Upon discovery, Cathay Pacific took immediate action to investigate and contain the event. Cathay Pacific also stated there is no evidence that any personal information has been misused, and the affected IT systems are separate from its flight operations systems, with no impact on flight safety. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]