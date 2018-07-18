Cathay Pacific closely monitoring geopolitical developments impact on tariff and currency movements

Cathay Pacific director commercial and cargo Ronald Lam stated (17-Jul-2018) the carrier is closely monitoring geopolitical developments and their effect on tariff and currency movements, "which have the potential to significantly impact both our passenger and cargo businesses". He noted that cargo tonnage picked up towards end Jun-2018, and saw a particular rise in demand on services to Japan, due to some capacity tightening in the market, while there was also increased uplift into the US from Hong Kong and mainland China. [more - original PR]