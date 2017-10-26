Cathay Pacific CEO discusses opportunities to grow capacity despite infrastructure constraints

Cathay Pacific CEO Rupert Hogg speaking at the AAPA Assembly of Presidents, stated (25-Oct-2017) Cathay Pacific plans to continue expand in Hong Kong over the next few years despite capacity constraints until the third runway opens. He said Cathay Pacific can still add capacity by upgauging flights to larger aircraft types and launching more long haul destinations. Mr Hogg pointed out that 65% of all movements at Hong Kong are now widebody and increasing this portion to 70% will generate an additional 1.5 million annual passengers. "There are things that collectively can be done to keep the hub functioning properly" until the planned capacity upgrades at Hong Kong International Airport are completed.