Cathay Pacific Cargo: Significant reduction in long haul capacity to continue in 1Q2022

Cathay Pacific Cargo announced (06-Jan-2022) due to the latest quarantine requirements for aircrew in Hong Kong "there will continue to be very substantial reductions to Cathay Pacific Cargo's long haul capacity in the first quarter of 2022", adding: "This overall reduction in capacity will severely impact contracted cargo". The airline reported its "regional freighter services... will continue to operate as scheduled" in 1Q2022, while "cargo-only passenger flight (COP) services... to The Americas will remain suspended in January and only a skeleton COP schedule to Europe and South West Pacific will be operated". Cathay Pacific Cargo stated: "We are assessing options to increase long-haul COP capacity in February, however, this is likely to be limited". [more - original PR]