Cathay Pacific: Cargo remains the highlight in May-2020

Cathay Pacific reported (12-Jun-2020) its cargo business "continued to be the highlight" in May-2020 as it operated additional cargo only services with passenger aircraft. Chief customer and commercial officer Ronald Lam said cargo performance "remained strong" with a 17% increase in tonnage compared to Apr-2020, although volumes declined significantly year-on-year. Load factor improved and yields increased significantly, driven by strong demand for urgent shipments with reduced market capacity. In response to demand, Cathay improved the utilisation of freighters and chartered additional services from its subsidiary Air Hong Kong. The carrier operated nearly 900 pairs of cargo services with passenger aircraft in May-2020, mainly serving Australia, Europe and North America. The airline expects to continue operating freighters at "near full capacity" but may reduce cargo operations with passenger aircraft. [more - original PR]