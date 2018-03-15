Cathay Pacific Cargo benefits from robust demand in 2017, outlook positive

Cathay Pacific reported (14-Mar-2018) the group cargo business benefited from robust demand in 2017. Tonnage increased 10.9% year-on-year, capacity increased 3.6%, load factor increased 3.4ppts, revenue increased 19.1% and yield increased 11.3% to HKD1.77 (USD0.23), benefiting from strong demand and the resumption of the collection of fuel surcharges in Hong Kong in Apr-2017. The carrier completed sale and leaseback transactions with DHL International for five of eight A300-600F aircraft in 2017, with the remaining three to be completed in 2018. Cathay Pacific retired two Boeing 747-400BCF aircraft in Sep-2017 and wet leased two 747-8Fs to enable an increase in cargo capacity. Cathay Pacific chairman John Slosar said: "The outlook for our cargo business is positive and we will take best advantage of opportunities in the growing global cargo market". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]