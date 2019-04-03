3-Apr-2019 10:09 AM
Cathay Pacific Cargo and Lufthansa Cargo complete expansion of joint business agreement
Cathay Pacific Cargo and Lufthansa Cargo completed (02-Apr-2019) the full expansion of their joint business agreement (JBA) to cover 280 direct services per week between Hong Kong International Airport and Amsterdam, Barcelona, Brussels, Dublin, Frankfurt, London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Munich, Paris, Rome and Zurich. The JBA covers freighter and bellyhold capacity, road feeder services, joint handling facilities in Hong Kong and Frankfurt, network planning and IT and service enhancements. Lufthansa Cargo chairman and CEO Peter Gerber commented: "This is a superb basis for a long term successful cooperation". The carriers signed the cooperation agreement in May-2016. [more - original PR]