1-Jun-2022 10:30 AM
Cathay Pacific and Lufthansa Cargo expand joint business agreement to include Swiss WorldCargo
Cathay Pacific and Lufthansa Cargo expanded (31-May-2022) their joint business agreement (JBA) to include Swiss WorldCargo. Cathay and Lufthansa signed the JBA in 2016, enabling the airlines to cooperate on sales, contracts and the handling of shipments between Hong Kong and Europe. Under the expanded JBA, Cathay, Lufthansa and Swiss WorldCargo will cooperate on network planning, sales, IT and ground handling. The airlines will initially cooperate on traffic from Hong Kong to Zurich and Frankfurt, with traffic between Hong Kong and the rest of Europe scheduled to be included later in 2022. [more - original PR]