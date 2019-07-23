23-Jul-2019 9:31 AM
Cathay Pacific and Lufthansa announce details of expanded codeshare agreement
Cathay Pacific and Deutsche Lufthansa announced (22-Jul-2019) the following details of their expanded codeshare agreement:
- Cathay Pacific to place 'CX' code on Lufthansa's daily Frankfurt-Hong Kong and Munich-Hong Kong services and SWISS' daily Zurich-Hong Kong service;
- Lufthansa to place 'LH' code on Cathay Pacific's daily Hong Kong-Frankfurt service and SWISS to place 'LX' code on Cathay Pacific's daily Hong Kong-Zurich service;
- New codeshare services are available for travel from 17-Jul-2019. [more - original PR]