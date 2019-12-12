Cathay Pacific and Airport Authority of Hong Kong introduce cargo terminal charge concession
Cathay Pacific Group introduced (11-Dec-2019) a new terminal charge concession at Hong Kong International Airport, effective 01-Apr-2020. The charge reduction of HKD0.30 (USD0.04) per kg will apply to general and special cargo for freight forwarder customers of export shipments on Cathay Pacific, Cathay Dragon, Air Hong Kong and HK Express. The decrease equates to a reduction of 18% to 20% compared to the existing fees. Airport Authority of Hong Kong will contribute 20% of the concession amount. The initiative is intended to improve the competitiveness of Hong Kong Airport as a global cargo hub. The concession is also expected to help cargo customers mitigate the cost impact of new ICAO security regulations, which will roll out from early 2020. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]