17-Mar-2021 9:30 PM
Cathay Pacific and AAHK complete trial of digital travel pass
Cathay Pacific completed (17-Mar-2021) trials of digital travel passes using the CommonPass app and pre-departure rapid PCR test records on flight CX880 from Hong Kong to Los Angeles on 15-Mar-2021. Cathay Pacific collaborated with the Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK), The Comms Project and Prenetics on the trial. Cathay Pacific GM customer experience and design Vivian Lo said: "We believe that digital travel passes will play an important role in helping facilitate the safe, progressive return of international travel". [more - original PR]