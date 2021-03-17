Become a CAPA Member
17-Mar-2021 9:30 PM

Cathay Pacific and AAHK complete trial of digital travel pass

Cathay Pacific completed (17-Mar-2021) trials of digital travel passes using the CommonPass app and pre-departure rapid PCR test records on flight CX880 from Hong Kong to Los Angeles on 15-Mar-2021. Cathay Pacific collaborated with the Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK), The Comms Project and Prenetics on the trial. Cathay Pacific GM customer experience and design Vivian Lo said: "We believe that digital travel passes will play an important role in helping facilitate the safe, progressive return of international travel". [more - original PR]

