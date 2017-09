Cathay Pacific stated (13-Sep-2017) an existing order for six A350-1000 aircraft is to be converted into an order for six smaller A350-900 aircraft, to be delivered in 2019 and 2020, and the delivery of five A350-1000 aircraft is to be deferred from 2020 to 2021. The carrier has an existing order backlog of 26 A350-1000s. The conversion switch is expected to save Cathay Pacific approximately HKD2.241 billion (USD288 million). [more - original PR]