Cathay Dragon signs MoU for 32 A32neos
Cathay Pacific Group signed (21-Aug-2017) a MoU with Airbus for the acquisition of 32 A321neo aircraft for Cathay Dragon. The MoU is valued at approximately HKD31.7 billion (USD4.1 billion) at current list prices. It is intended to see Cathay Dragon's single-aisle fleet replaced and expanded from 2020. The new aircraft, scheduled to be delivered between 2020 and 2023, are intended to replace Cathay Dragon's existing single-aisle fleet of 23 aircraft, comprising 15 A320s and eight A321s. The airline also operates 24 A330s. Cathay Pacific CEO and Cathay Dragon chairman Rupert Hogg said: "The intention to purchase these 32 environmentally-friendly aircraft will allow us to add new destinations to Cathay Dragon's network. We also intend to increase frequencies on some of our most popular routes... Having focused on modernising and expanding Cathay Pacific's long haul fleet in recent times, this is an exciting new chapter for Cathay Dragon following last year's rebranding". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III] [more - CAPA Analysis]