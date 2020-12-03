Castlelake and Boeing enter USD5bn delivery financing solutions partnership

Castlelake, Boeing and Boeing Capital Corporation announced (01-Dec-2020) a partnership to provide delivery financing solutions to commercial aircraft customers for new commercial aircraft deliveries. Through the partnership, Castlelake will seek to provide up to USD5 billion of capital for new Boeing commercial aircraft deliveries via senior secured financing, mezzanine financing and high loan-to-value finance leases. Castlelake will have full discretion over which transactions to pursue and the terms of those transactions. The term of the partnership is through to the end of 2022, and can be extended for an additional two years. The financing partnership comes as Castlelake expands its aviation investment strategy further into aviation lending. [more - original PR]