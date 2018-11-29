CarTrawler/IdeaWorks: Global airline ancillary revenue to grow 13% to USD93bn in 2018

IdeaWorksCompany and CarTrawler projected (27-Nov-2018) global airline ancillary revenue will reach USD92.9 billion worldwide in 2018, an increase of 13% year-on-year. USD64.8 billion of the total revenue will be generated from 'a la carte' fee activity, with USD28.1 billion generated through frequent flyer and commission based programmes. LCCs are forecast to generate USD9 billion in ancillary revenue. The CarTrawler/IdeaWorks projections are based on a assessment of 175 airlines using their ancillary revenue data disclosures for 2017. [more - original PR]