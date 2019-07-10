CarTrawler: Just 59 airlines offer mobility services to customers

CarTrawler CCO Aileen McCormack reported (09-Jul-2019) "just 59 of the world's 473 airlines currently offer mobility services to customers". Ms McCormack said airlines "need to offer travel solutions that can exist alongside car rental", reporting that the ride hailing market alone is estimated to reach a value of USD285 billion by 2030 and the overall mobility as a service market will grow by 25% over the next five years. [more - original PR]