16-Oct-2019 8:59 AM

CarTrawler: Airlines need to 'stop treating air travel as a commodity' and become robust retailers

CarTrawler stated (15-Oct-2019) that in order to compete online, airlines "should establish a presence at every step in a travel storytelling process from choosing to travel, inspiration, and taking action". The company stated airlines need to "make a much greater effort if they wish to be thought of as trusted resources for travel inspiration", and to "stop treating air travel as a commodity and dominate the travel planning process". it also noted that at present, airline websites are "little more than cash registers surrounded by shelves of merchandise" and recommended that airlines move from a transaction focus to become "robust retailers of travel". [more - original PR]

