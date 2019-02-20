CarTrawler & IdeaWorks: Top 175 airlines generated USD65.5bn in a la carte ancillary revenue

IdeaWorks Company and CarTrawler estimated (19-Feb-2019) the world's 175 largest airlines generated USD65 billion in a la carte ancillary revenue in 2018. According to the companies, European airlines generated the most a la carte ancillary revenue, at USD22.5 billion, while Asian carriers were second, with USD18.8 billion. A la carte activity is a significant component of ancillary revenue and consists of the amenities consumers can add to their air travel experience. These include fees paid for checked baggage, assigned seats, buy-on-board meals, early boarding, and onboard entertainment. [more - original PR]