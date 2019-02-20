Become a CAPA Member
Loading
20-Feb-2019 11:03 AM

CarTrawler & IdeaWorks: Top 175 airlines generated USD65.5bn in a la carte ancillary revenue

IdeaWorks Company and CarTrawler estimated (19-Feb-2019) the world's 175 largest airlines generated USD65 billion in a la carte ancillary revenue in 2018. According to the companies, European airlines generated the most a la carte ancillary revenue, at USD22.5 billion, while Asian carriers were second, with USD18.8 billion. A la carte activity is a significant component of ancillary revenue and consists of the amenities consumers can add to their air travel experience. These include fees paid for checked baggage, assigned seats, buy-on-board meals, early boarding, and onboard entertainment. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More