8-Oct-2018 9:16 AM

Carriers in Argentina request authorisation to operate 792 new routes

Argentina ANAC announced (05-Oct-2018) air carriers requested authorisation to operate 792 new domestic and international routes.

In total, 254 routes are domestic and 538 internationals. [more - original PR - Spanish]

