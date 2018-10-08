8-Oct-2018 9:16 AM
Carriers in Argentina request authorisation to operate 792 new routes
Argentina ANAC announced (05-Oct-2018) air carriers requested authorisation to operate 792 new domestic and international routes.
- LATAM Airlines Argentina: Three routes;
- Baires Fly: Five routes;
- Avianca Argentina: Six routes;
- Grupo Lasa: 19 routes;
- Andes Lineas Aereas: 199 routes;
- JetSMART: 276 routes;
- Flybondi: 284 routes.
In total, 254 routes are domestic and 538 internationals. [more - original PR - Spanish]