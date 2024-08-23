Loading
Caribbean Airlines willing to partner with other airlines, planning expansion into South America

Trinidad and Tobago's Minister of Energy and Energy Industries and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (22-Aug-2024) Caribbean Airlines is "willing to partner with all other airlines in routes that make sense". Mr Young said the airline has been authorised to acquire aircraft for routes into South America, adding: "There are routes there that make sense".

