29-Apr-2019 3:54 PM

Caribbean Airlines reports profitable 2018, despite domestic market losses

Caribbean Airlines reported (26-Apr-2019) the following traffic highlights for the 12 months ended Dec-2018:

  • Revenue:  +11% year-on-year;
  • Fuel cost: TTD597 million (USD88.6 million), +26.8%;
  • EBIT: TTD111 million (USD16.5 million);
    • International: TTD158 million (USD23.4 million);
    • Domestic (loss): (TTD67 million) (USD9.9 million);
  • Net income: TTD42 million (USD6.2 million);
    • International: TTD109 million (USD16.2 million);
    • Domestic (loss): (TTD67 million) (USD9.9 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on average conversion rate at TTD1 = USD0.1484

