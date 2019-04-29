29-Apr-2019 3:54 PM
Caribbean Airlines reports profitable 2018, despite domestic market losses
Caribbean Airlines reported (26-Apr-2019) the following traffic highlights for the 12 months ended Dec-2018:
- Revenue: +11% year-on-year;
- Fuel cost: TTD597 million (USD88.6 million), +26.8%;
- EBIT: TTD111 million (USD16.5 million);
- International: TTD158 million (USD23.4 million);
- Domestic (loss): (TTD67 million) (USD9.9 million);
- Net income: TTD42 million (USD6.2 million);
- International: TTD109 million (USD16.2 million);
- Domestic (loss): (TTD67 million) (USD9.9 million). [more - original PR]
*Based on average conversion rate at TTD1 = USD0.1484