Become a CAPA Member
Loading
24-Jul-2018 2:40 PM

Caribbean Airlines 'remains on flight path to profitability'

Caribbean Airlines announced (23-Jul-2018) it "remains on flight path to profitability for the 1H2018". Caribbean Airlines reported its unaudited 1H2018, with "significantly improved", despite the impact 32% higher fuel costs.

  • Revenue increased by USD31.3 million year-on-year, a 19% increase;
  • EBIT improved by USD17.8 million, a 77% increase;
  • Line cargo and freighter operations revenue and operating profit improvement;
  • Increased passenger numbers and load factors both regionally and internationally;
  • Increased air bridge capacity and efficiencies to service peak travel. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More