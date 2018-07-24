24-Jul-2018 2:40 PM
Caribbean Airlines 'remains on flight path to profitability'
Caribbean Airlines announced (23-Jul-2018) it "remains on flight path to profitability for the 1H2018". Caribbean Airlines reported its unaudited 1H2018, with "significantly improved", despite the impact 32% higher fuel costs.
- Revenue increased by USD31.3 million year-on-year, a 19% increase;
- EBIT improved by USD17.8 million, a 77% increase;
- Line cargo and freighter operations revenue and operating profit improvement;
- Increased passenger numbers and load factors both regionally and internationally;
- Increased air bridge capacity and efficiencies to service peak travel. [more - original PR]